$640,972 in grants awarded to area local governments

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $640,972 in funding to four jurisdictions in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.

The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27.

“The CARES Act directed support to local governments to help relieve the strain placed on them by the coronavirus outbreak. Some of our jurisdictions will receive $640,972 of this emergency funding, offering more flexibility for local governments to serve their citizens amid this public health emergency,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

Ninth District local governments receiving funding include:

-Blacksburg: $314,277

-Christiansburg: $62,234

-Radford: $105,448

-Bristol: $159,013

