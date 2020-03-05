Local groups help Tennessee tornado victims

In Tennessee, the ravages of Tuesday's tornado stretch for miles, homes, businesses, and more reduced to rubble, whole communities now in need of a helping hand.

That's where Brandon Nuckles and God's Pit Crew come in. Nuckles is part of a four man team that left at the crack of dawn Wednesday to deliver much needed supplies, and survey the damage.

"We've seen some pretty devastating things. Semi-trailers laying on top of buildings, houses completely demolished," said Nuckles.

The team delivered more than 1,700 of what they call Blessing Buckets, a self-contained disaster recovery kit, stuffed to the brim with food and hygiene products.

According to God's Pit Crew's Rhonda Zola, the group sent every bucket they had on hand.

"This entire space is normally filled all the way to the ceiling with palletized blessing buckets, ready to roll," she said, pointing to an empty corner of their warehouse.

Zola says God's Pit Crew will have sent 5 truckloads of supplies by the end of the week. That includes both the buckets, plus water, gatorade, and more.

"Just everything that people would need if they'd lost all of their belongings in an instant," said Zola.

God's pit crew is now also asking for donations: food, hygiene products and funds to support the cleanup. They'll be collecting those donations at the Danville Walmart and the Walmart Neighborhood Market from 10 am to 6 pm Friday and Saturday.

And they're not the only ones. Gleaning for the World is collecting donations through Saturday at the Wards Road Sams Club, also from 10 am to 6 pm.

Tennessee Department of Emergency Management is also directing people to the Red Cross, and the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee.

For the God's Pit Crew team now in Nashville, the goal is sizing up just how big the need will be going forward. Says Brandon Nuckles, this is an operation that will be measured not in days, but months.

