Local hair salons disappointed with Gov. Northam's decision to push back reopening

Governor Ralph Northam says we could begin phase one of easing restrictions at the end of next week.

Northam announced Monday afternoon that he would be extending executive order 53 to Friday May 15th.

Local hair salon owners say they're disappointed in Northam's decision to push back the date to reopen non-essential businesses.

Gina Wright, who owns Serenity Salon in Campbell County says the cancellation of proms and weddings have already been devastating to the industry. "I'm thinking I've got to get on my books and call everybody and reschedule all over again. I'm just frustrated with him not saying it last Friday and now he's saying the 15th and if he changes that, we'll have to rearrange clients again and our clients are getting frustrated, we're getting frustrated," she added.

Gov. Northam says Phase One would allow for salons, barber shops, restaurants, and gyms to reopen with restrictions to keep employees and customers safe.

When asked if some parts of the state would reopen first, the Governor said, "Perhaps some people have made more sacrifices than others but we have all sacrificed, and when we made the decision to close down to have the stay-at-home order, I did this as a Commonwealth and when we reopen and we go into Phase One, I want to do that as a Commonwealth as well."

He says phase one will last about three weeks.