Local housing non-profit awarded $4.5 million from U.S. Dept. of Treasury grant

The Department of Treasury has recently awarded over $130-million to housing development around the country. A Christiansburg non-profit was one of only 40 organizations to receive grant funds.Community Housing Partners or CHP will use that money to create healthy, sustainable and affordable homes in our communities.

Last year, WDBJ7 followed along as CHP built a brand new house in Blacksburg for a first time homeowner.

This month they were awarded money from a Capital Magnet Fund competitive grant that supports a wide variety of affordable housing and community revitalization projects nationwide.

"It's company changing for us," Lance Sutherland, the vice president of finance and accounting for CHP, said. "I mean to do the work that we do requires a fairly large amount of working capital. If you add $4.5 million to that pot of money obviously we can do that much more affordable housing development."

With this new grant, they will leverage public and private funds to invest more than $158 million in the development or preservation of more than 1,800 homes in their service area, most of which are in the New River Valley.

"We're not doing anything outside of what we normally do," Sutherland said. "These are projects that we wanted to do, were planning to do, but now we have a source to be able to invest in those short-term and middle-term financing needs so that we can do that much more housing development at the end of the day."

Over 70% of the affordable housing units are expected to help families who make 50% or less of the area-median income.

"We want them to have the same respect and feelings toward their home as anyone else. It's in our mission to be life-changing toward folks, because like you said, the less they have to spend on housing, the more they can spend on healthcare, on their child's education, and bettering themselves," Sutherland said.

A total of 113 organizations requested more than $522 million from the Capital Magnet Fund during this application period. This is the first time in its 45 years of business that CHP has been awarded this grant.