Local infectious disease officers prepare for coronavirus

Here in southwestern Virginia, infectious disease officers are prepared and standing by as the threat of coronavirus continues.

Nathaniel Davis has served as an EMS officer in this role for over a decade in the New River Valley. He said his job is to prevent healthcare workers from becoming infected and if they are exposed, he works to coordinate the treatment process to get them back to normal.

“We don’t see a huge day-to-day need for my position,” Davis said. “Where my role comes into play is something unexpected or seriously communicative comes into a particular call and our normal preventative measures fail.”

Davis said we don’t need to be wearing masks or respirators in our day-to-day, only healthcare professionals should be doing that. He said the best way to prevent the spread of this disease is to avoid touching your face and staying away from those who are sick.

