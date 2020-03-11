Local jails making plans in case of coronavirus outbreak among inmates

People are being warned to stay away from large groups of people or even work from home because of the threat of the coronavirus. But what do you do when you're contained to a jail cell? Or what have to manage a staff to run a jail?

Those are questions WDBJ7 took to the Western Virginia Regional Jail, which houses more than 900 inmates.

"I feel like at some point, we will have a diagnosed case," said Superintendent Bobby Russell.

Russell said his staff is using stronger chemicals today to clean the facility and more and stronger supplies are on the way.

"We want to be proactive," he said.

For the last several weeks, Russell said the jail has been discussing how best to address a possible outbreak in Southwest Virginia, particularly because his jail takes inmates from several jurisdictions as well as federal prisoners.

He said his deputies have updated the screening process at intake for new inmates.

"And they are asking those very specific questions that relate to the coronavirus: contact they've had with other people, where they've traveled and such," he said.

Because this coronavirus is new, jails like his don't have much protocol to work off of. So they're falling back on procedures for flu outbreaks.

"So we have a pretty good plan we believe to handle those particular issues," he said. "And we see this as another example of a flu epidemic."

But there are still questions their experience with the flu can't yet answer.

"If I had somebody in there right no in our jail that I thought might need to be tested, we have no kits," said Roanoke County Jail Chief Steven Turner. "We're trying to find out, where can we find these kits?"

Turner said his jail is upping its cleaning process, too, and meeting daily to stay updated. But they're working with little guidance from local, state and federal health departments on what more to do.

"Their phone is ringing off the hook or they don't answer or they're bouncing us all around and we cannot get an answer," Turner said.

He's asked judges to defer jail time for low level offenders and postpone weekend sentences, while they try to work out what's best for inmates and staff.

“Most inmates that come to us are not healthy," Turner said. "But we’re gonna make sure that they don’t have diseases or anything that are gonna be passed along to anybody else.”

The Western Virginia Regional Jail also has a short-term solution.

“If somebody is sick and has respiratory issues," Russell explained, "we have four negative pressure cells that we can place the inmate in and constantly circulates fresh air in there and extracts the air that may be contaminated with filters of our building already.”

He said if an inmate needed to be quarantined, they could move inmates around and make one of the pods of cells available. But, it would only be a matter of time, if the outbreak became serious enough, that they would run out of room.

What would happen next in this scenario, is the kind of information Turner is seeking from the health department.

Meanwhile, Russell is calling for a meeting Thursday afternoon for all the local jails, including Roanoke County, Salem and Montgomery County. There, they will discuss how to safely arrange for inmate transfers between jails and visits to the various courthouses.

He assured family, friends and lawyers of inmates they are working to do their best in an unusual situation.

"We are on top of it, we are talking about it," Russell said. "We are providing different situations, tabletop exercises in order to talk about relocation of inmates and such so we are moving forward and we are on top of the plan so just trust that we are doing our very best to ensure a positive outcome.”

