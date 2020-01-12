Local nature artist finds unique way to share artwork

It is all too fitting that one Roanoke County artist creates nature paintings on what is called an Artists' Conk.

"It is a mushroom that grows on the side of a tree. It dries like wood, so very easy to paint, and it'll last forever in your house, and I painted it and then attached it to driftwood and added embellishments," said Megan Scripps, a Foraging Artist who owns a business called Naturally Made by Meg.

She started making vivid, nature-themed paintings of animals and mushrooms about a year ago, and her business is already booming - something Scripps never expected.

"It was always a hobby, but the amount of people who wanted and were willing to pay way more money than I was expecting for them, kind of blew me out of the water, made me feel like an actual artist. Now, I feel like I'm making a living, and I'm an artist. Gosh, it makes me want to cry. It's been a pretty amazing experience," she said.

Such an exceptional experience for Scripps that she's now hoping even more nature-lovers can come across her artwork. This March, she will be placing some of her pieces down on hiking trails for people to admire and maybe even take home.

"That's pretty amazing. To know that I'm going to have these out in the woods and other people are going to be able to find them," Scripps said.

It's almost like a treasure hunt.

"I had somebody online tell me that if they found one, they'd feel like they won the lottery, and that, that really touched me," she said.

