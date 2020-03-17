Local nonprofit offering Facebook series about at-home activities for families with children

Families may be facing new challenges having young children home that are looking to keep busy. One local nonprofit, The Making Foundation, wants to help.

According to a statement, the organization will be broadcasting daily Facebook Live videos at 10 a.m. aimed at "making the most" out of social distancing time at home. Different projects and activities will be showcased in 15 minutes or less using objects typically found around the house.

Recordings will be available on YouTube afterwards for those who do not make the 10 a.m. viewing time.

The first episode will air Wednesday, March 18 on their Facebook page.

The Making Foundation works with area youth and adults to encourage the creative process using just materials and their own hands.

