Local organization assisting Tennessee tornado victims

One local organization is helping in the relief effort for victims of tornadoes that ripped through the Nashville area after midnight Tuesday.

People still missing in Tenn. tornado damage; 24 killed

Gleaning for The World, a non-profit in Concord, Virginia, is collecting supplies for those affected by the tornadoes in Tennessee. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, March 7, the organization will be at Sam's Club in Lynchburg to gather donations.

Supplies needed include nonperishable foods, hygiene items, baby supplies, pet supplies and shelter items like paper plates, cups and paper towels. Supplies donated must be new, unused and in unopened packages. You can also make monetary donations by visiting their website or by mailing a check to GFTW, PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard is assisting with search and rescue efforts. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead following the tornadoes, with at least 21 others still missing. More than 140 buildings were destroyed.

You can visit Gleaning for The World's Facebook page for more information.

