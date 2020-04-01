Local organization warning parents to watch children on social media during pandemic

A local organization is warning parents about the dangers of social media while children are home from school.

The Safe Surfin' Foundation aims to educate the public about the risks of social media.

Leaders say while students are adapting to online learning at home, predators may be lurking.

To help parents recognize signs their child may be communicating with a sexual predator, the foundation is implementing an at-home internet safety toolkit.



Leaders say parents should always remain vigilant about their child’s online activities. “Not only am I concerned, members of the ICAC Task Forces are concerned also. We’ve been dealing with sexual predators for 22 years. Some of them right here in Bedford County, Roanoke County, Lynchburg," explained former Bedford County Sheriff and Safe Serfin' Foundation founder Mike Brown. "We just want kids to be safe and we want the parents to know how to protect them," he said.

The foundation is also hosting an at-home "film festival" to allow children to share what they've learned from the program.