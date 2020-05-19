Pediatrician encourages parents to stay calm about COVID-19-linked condition

Pediatricians are encouraging parents to stay calm as experts learn more about an inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19.

Virginia reported its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) this week after a child in Fairfax Health District was hospitalized.

A local pediatrician said they've seen this type of illness before, where viral infections can cause the body to essentially attack itself. However, these cases are rare, and the doctor said simple healthcare steps can protect children from this and other illnesses.

“The first goal is to continue what we've been doing with good handwashing, talking to your children about not touching their hands and face and maintaining social distancing as long as we are guided by the CDC and other experts," LewisGale Physicians Pediatrician Russell Delaney said.

The Virginia Department of Health said most children with the syndrome will have a fever that lasts several days.

