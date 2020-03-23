Local principal creates song to show students are missed during closures

One of our hometown high school principals did something extra special to show her students how much she has missed them during a mandatory two-week closure due to the coronavirus.

Melissa Cobb, the principal of Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista, recorded a coronavirus-themed song to the tune of Maroon 5's "Girls Like You."

The song emphasizes how much the students were missed, as well as offering a few tips for staying healthy.

Take a look at Principal Cobb's recording session below.

