Local radio station creates Day of Inspiration to bring people together

One local radio station is switching things up a bit to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Q99, which is known for its fun songs, friendly personalities and, of course, Christmas music, has come up with a Day of Inspiration for April 12.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, you can tune in for a day full of uplifting songs from across genres, as well as area pastors sharing inspirational minutes. Q99’s personalities will also share positive stories and quotes.

“Social distancing, self-quarantining and negative headlines are taking a mental toll on everyone. This broadcast day will be dedicated to refueling hope and optimism to the community,” said Program Director Dick Daniels.

So if you’re stuck at home on Easter and looking for some cheeriness, tune in to 99.1 FM.

