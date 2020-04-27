Local relief organization switching up operation to create medical masks

A local disaster relief organization is bringing much needed health products all around the world.

Gleaning for the World is distributing masks for local first responders.

Now they're focusing their skills here at home.

To date, volunteers have sewn around 2,000 masks all while staying active with daily relief efforts. "Normally in our sewing center, we're making feminine hygiene products," explained Teresa Davis, Gleaning's communications director. "When the coronavirus hit our area and the need for masks become great, we decided to switch what we were doing and now we're making masks here in the sewing center, our staff is sewing in the sewing center and our volunteers are sewing from home."

