Local sports bars prepare for a high number of to-go orders

Game day is here, and local sports bars have been prepping for a high number of to-go orders.

Thousands of miles away in Florida, the San Francisco 49ers are facing off the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Here at home, local sports bars are cooking up thousands of wings for to go orders.

"We've definitely stocked up, we've got probably a thousand to two thousand pounds back there ready to cook, we could sell anywhere in between a thousand or two thousand, it does get pretty busy," Seph Joyce, Manager of Mac and Bob's Restaurant in Salem, said.

Joyce doesn't expect a big crowd, but he does expect a lot of food pick-ups.

"Well, we've got an extra cashier coming in, our to-go orders get pretty wild," Joyce Said.

Just down the street, Allsports Cafe in Salem has been running pre-orders for wings since January.

"Our business is take-outs and to-gos, deliveries, that will be the bulk of our business today. I know last year we went through about 10,000 chicken wings, so we're expecting at least that much this year," Dusti Harrelson, Server, Bartender and Chef Manager at Allsports Cafe in Salem, said.

Harrelson says this many to-go orders is great for business. But it also means, they need more employees behind the counter and in the kitchen.

"We do, we have a lot of extra staff. We have three people working for our to-go business and then we've doubled up on staff on the floor," she said.

202 Social House in downtown Roanoke is another bar that called in extra workers, like Bartender Joy Peterson.

"If it was a regular Sunday, we wouldn't have as much staff as scheduled, so that would be less people working here and making money for their families and like, school for me, for example," Peterson, a Bartender and the Social Media Manager for 202 Social House, said.

Whether folks decide to eat and watch the Superbowl in-house or at a bar, restaurant employees agreed the Super Bowl is a great opportunity for the community to support local business.