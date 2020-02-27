Local universities consider suspending study abroad programs with spread of coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus has universities looking more closely at their study abroad programs. WDBJ7 checked in with several local schools.

Virginia Tech has been watching the coronavirus closely for three months now. They have 262 students abroad, so university officials have been meeting every day, discussing whether to continue the programs in the countries where the virus has spread.

"To this date and this time, we haven't had any students directly near any area that has been affected by the coronoavirus. Italy changes that, we do have students abroad in Italy," Mark Owczarski, Assistant Vice President for University Relations at Virginia Tech, said.

The school sent out a release Wednesday to make sure students abroad are following healthy practices and are aware of the situation.

"It really boils down to reaching out to our students and their parents, keeping them fully informed, posting all the information we have accessible to everybody, and making sure that the latest information is in the hands of the people who need to have it," Owczarski said.

For now, they haven't suspended any programs.

"Safety of our students is the top concern so depending on what happens, any option to keep our students safe is on the table. If we ever got to that level, we would do everything in our power to accommodate the needs of our students," Owczarski added.

Roanoke College officials said in a statement to WDBJ7 that they have already pulled a few study abroad students back from China and South Korea. They are closely watching the outbreak to determine if May programs will run and if they need to cancel any other programs.

Hollins University officials say they have 32 students studying abroad, so they are following updates from the CDC to decide what to do about their students, especially the ones in Italy.

They have full emergency plans ready to be activated if needed.

