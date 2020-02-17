Local woman, grassroots orgs working toward menstrual equity

Roanoke mom Lyndsey Mills says her life today is nothing like it was four years ago.

"It's a complete 180," Mills said. "...I mean those were the darkest times of my life."

It was in those times that Mills lost custody of her children. She lost her drivers license and much of her dignity. Poverty was suffocating in ways she could not imagine.

“When I had three kids in diapers at one time, it was either essentially their diapers of my feminine products,” she said.

Mills said she, and others in the Roanoke Valley, struggled to get access to feminine hygiene products.

“When you’re fighting other financial stressors, trying to keep up with feminine products is an issue and I found myself sometimes having to borrow incontinence supplies from my mom who’s also low income," she said. "...Then you run into you know making them stretch for the whole cycle and that leads to other problems sometimes.”

Mills then turned to the United Way of the Roanoke Valley, who she credits with helping turn her life around. Using their support, she got into a new home, got a job, gained back custody of her children and earned a job.

She pulled herself up and out of a bad situation and now wants to help others in the Roanoke Valley do the same.

"I just took a hold of it and started collecting," she said.

Mills is now single-handedly leading a drive she calls "Pads for Poverty." She's collecting femenine hygiene products for locals, transgender men included, and plans to distribute them to the Family Promise of the Roanoke Valley, Straight Street and local schools.

The United Way of Roanoke, Electric Eye Tattoo and Salem Public library are serving as drop-off locations. Mills plans to run her drive until March 14 and starting distributing the supplies soon after.

"This is something that gets ignored," said Kim Bisnett. "Put on the back burner."

Bisnett is a Development Associate at the United Way and is familiar with Mills' situation. She said she regularly meets women who struggle to get the products they need.

"They're a necessity," she said. "But they will take the back seat when people are hungry and need to feed their family."

According to a 2019 report on menstrual equity from the American Civil Liberties Union, researchers estimate the average American spends about $1,000 on hygiene products over the course of their entire life. The report says state and local taxes can add as much as 10 percent to the cost of the products, and that as of its publication, 33 states did not exempt them from sales tax.

Bisnett also notes that many government assistance programs don't allow for allocations toward feminine hygiene products. That's why she's proud that Mills, who she called the embodiment of the United Way, is making an effort to reach out to others.

“That’s what we’re here for," she said. "We’re a community, we come together and like I said, she’s fabulous and we could not be more proud of her.”

But while most of Mills' efforts will remain localized, there's a parallel movement in Richmond to make a change in the lives of Virginians who menstruate.

"I think menstrual equity is one of the...many aspects that we need to push towards women's' empowerment," said Shaheen Khurama.

Khurama helps lead the grassroots organization Virginia Menstrual Equity Coalition, in addition to others organizations.

Khurama said she is working to help bring two bills into law: one, SB 231 which completely eliminated the so-called "tampon tax," and SB 232 which would require feminine hygiene products to be available in schools for students fifth grade and up.

"The inability to easily access these products in classrooms in their school bathrooms creates barriers to a successful education," she said.

The bills have passed the Senate and have headed to the House for consideration. She's confident they'll pass, even after similar bills died in prior sessions.

“The Democratic majority was not there in the Virginia General Assembly," Khurama said. "All of these bills, the two bills that were particularly related to the tampon tax and the menstrual products in schools were pretty much shut down.”

Khurama said those who dissented largely were concerned over the cost of the efforts. The grassroots organizations did have success in the 2018 session reducing the tax on the items from 6 percent to 1.5 percent. And last year with the passing of a HB83, requiring Virginia's correctional facilities to give them to inmates for free.

But Khurama said the Coalition's accountability committee is concerned that measure is not being fully or adequately implemented in many of the state's facilities.

While Khurama and others wait for the legislation to move in their favor, Mills will continue her campaign to make a difference in the lives of local women.

"Coming out of a dark spot," she said, "being able to help other women, men even, just be able to provide some kind of happiness and joy, that's really empowering to me."

