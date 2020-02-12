Local woman staring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Judith Lightfoot Clarke was cast in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at the beginning of February.

Clarke truly felt like she got her own Hogwarts acceptance letter when she was cast to play Madame Hooch - the Quidditch instructor. She had even seen the show before ever auditioning.

"Having seen the show before any of this happened, made it even more excited, and being in the audience and see how this story affects all the members and how you feel you have really gone through this journey together," said Clarke.

The Harry Potter books and movies hold a special place in her and her family's life.

"Our boys were quite young; the first thing we read to them both aloud were the Harry Potter books, you know, after your baby books and whatnot, but that was the first time we had a family read," said Clarke.

Clarke says being part of this Broadway production is unlike anything she has ever done.

"We get to work our bodies and our minds and our imaginations, and it's pretty great and rare to learn magic as an actor, so that's been really exciting," said Clarke.

While she says the connection the cast and crew have is incredible, what's even more memorable is the connection the cast has with the audience.

"They're so excited and there's so much love, and people come from all over the country and world to see it which is pretty amazing- it really is an event," said Clarke.

The show starts March 18 and lasts for an entire year- she says the finished product is worth all the long days and nights of rehearsal.

"It's also a time you can reconnect with the characters you have loved in the books and also experience what it's like for Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy to be parents," said Clarke.

Judith's oldest son is following in her footsteps. He is in school at the North Carolina School of the Arts. She said she hopes one day he will have the chance to audition for Harry Potter as well.

