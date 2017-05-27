Advertisement

Longhorn Steakhouse Grill Us Hotline

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2017 at 10:14 AM EDT
LongHorn Steakhouse is opening its Grill Us Hotline for the fifth year this Memorial Day weekend to share its expertise and passion for grilling.

Grill Us Hotline: Open on Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, dial 1-855-LH-GRILL

Text: Text GRILL to 55702 to get expert grilling tips, recipes and how-to demonstration videos all summer

Social Media: Chat live with LongHorn experts every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, or check out the new Grill Hero Facebook Messenger on LongHorn’s Facebook page for round-the-clock access to recipes and grilling tips.

Website/Social Media:

www.LongHornSteakhouse.com

www.ExpertGriller.com

Twitter/Instagram: @LongHornSteaks

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LongHornSteakhouse

