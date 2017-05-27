Longhorn Steakhouse Grill Us Hotline

LongHorn Steakhouse is opening its Grill Us Hotline for the fifth year this Memorial Day weekend to share its expertise and passion for grilling.

Grill Us Hotline: Open on Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, dial 1-855-LH-GRILL

Text: Text GRILL to 55702 to get expert grilling tips, recipes and how-to demonstration videos all summer

Social Media: Chat live with LongHorn experts every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, or check out the new Grill Hero Facebook Messenger on LongHorn’s Facebook page for round-the-clock access to recipes and grilling tips.

Website/Social Media:

www.LongHornSteakhouse.com

www.ExpertGriller.com

Twitter/Instagram: @LongHornSteaks

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LongHornSteakhouse