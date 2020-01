The Dublin Fire Department announced that one of its longtime firefighters has died.

Rubin Lineberry served with the fire department for over 38.5 years as a firefighter and line officer.

Funeral services for Lineberry will be held Tuesday, January 21, at 2 p.m. in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski. He will then be laid to rest at Thornspring Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, January 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.