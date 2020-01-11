Longtime member of Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department dies Friday night

A member of the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS family died Friday night.

Larry Davids, who spent the last 15 years volunteering with Boones Mill FD, served as captain of their Rescue Squad. Secretary of the company, and computer/IT expert.

He also worked part-time as a dispatcher for Franklin County E-911 after his retirement from GE in Salem.

According to Boones Mill Volunteer Fire/EMS, Larry and his wife, Kathy, had just recently moved to South Carolina where he died Friday night.

