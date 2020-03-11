Longwood University cancels classes after student tests positive for COVID-19

Longwood University announces cancellation of in-person classes after test results for a presumptive case of COVID-19 return positive.

The coronavirus case is a current student who is continuing to self-quarantine.

The cancellation of in-person classes begins Thursday, March 12 and will continue until at least March 18.

According to the school, faculty will be in touch with students about completing assignments.

Students may return home during this time, but are not required to.

