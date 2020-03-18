Look behind the scenes at how the coronavirus is effecting your WDBJ7 news team

The coronavirus is affecting nearly all facets of life, including how everyone at WDBJ7 delivers the news so here's a behind the scenes look at how your hometown station has changed the way we do things because of the coronavirus.

When the show opens, you're used to seeing your WDBJ7 Mornin' Team pop up on your TV screens.

"Thank you so much for waking up with us. I'm Kimberly McBroom."

"And I'm Neesey Payne."

And while our faces are the same you see every morning, something is different about the set up.

"As you can see we're doing things a little different here at your hometown station. Keeping the social distancing," McBroom explained through the double boxes in the show. "Hey there Neesey! You're kind of far away," she laughed.

"I know! Hey there Kimberly!" Neesey Payne said with a wave.

And though Leo's location hasn't changed in the far end of the studio, he's having fun with the new set up too!

"I feel like I have to go, 'Hellllllloooooo. How are you?'" He yelled.

After Tuesday's show I sat down with Kimberly to talk about the changes made in the studio.

"That's been a lot to get used to because I'm used to have my people here with me at the desk."

Now instead of seeing our anchors at the desk together, you'll see them in double and sometimes triple boxes.

"I think all of us are running into that challenge of 'Oh, I'm used to you physically being here and now I'm looking in the camera," McBroom said. "So there's a little bit a distance there and bit of a challenge."

Anchors aren't the only ones adjusting, but reporters and producers also have to work differently together.

Normally at the start of the day, the conference room is full of people. Now because of social distancing, our reporters are calling into the meeting from the field to pitch their stories.

After Tuesday's meeting, I caught up with Leanna Scachetti who was in her car in Blacksburg.

"The newsroom is very lonely without all of you guys in here," I told her.

"I know it's so weird to not going in," she laughed.

However, many of our reporters are used to working in the field and have found creative ways to make offices in their cars.

"I've got a nice little handy dandy steering wheel desk," Scachetti said giving us a tour of her car. "I've got the ability to charge my laptop and all of my devices, including my Mi-Fi which allows me to connect back to the station."

Bruce Young in the Lexington bureau sent in pictures explaining how he's using his stick mic now instead of a mic he'd normally clip onto his interviews. And Jen Cardone in the New River Valley has taken to greeting her interviews a little differently.

"We'll just do like an air elbow, kind of high five, or like a high five from far away because we want to try to minimize our exposure to each other," she explained.

From reporters in the fields to anchors in the studio and everyone in between, it's all sanitized hands on deck.

"Everybody in our newsroom is working to help the community, provide as many resources as possible," Scachetti said. "And if they have any concerns, ask us and we'd be more than happy to explain and engage in a meaningful and respectful dialogue."

"This story is evolving every day," McBroom said. "Every day there's new warnings, new restrictions, tighter restrictions on where we go and what we do."

We've still got to do our jobs, but trust us when we say we understand the struggle the coronavirus is putting on all of you at home.

"We're all people so we're doing our best. That's the thing. We're all in the same boat!" McBroom laughed.

You're always welcome to reach out to use through our website or shoot us an e-mail to news@wdbj7.com.

Thanks for watching Your Hometown Station!