Lord Botetourt community holds parade for High School Seniors

High schools and colleges throughout our hometowns are finding ways to celebrate their 2020 graduates, since COVID-19 canceled or delayed ceremonies and celebrations.

WDBJ7 photo

Sunday, Lord Botetourt High School seniors got a special send-off from their community.

"I'm a proud Mama, a proud Mama."

They may not have a traditional graduation, but that isn't stopping the Lord Botetourt seniors from celebrating their accomplishments with friends and family cheering them on in a special parade.

"It's just wonderful to see the parents rally together to support our kids and to set this up today," said Sabrina Engleman's mom, Jeanee Engleman.

Zamya Graham's father, who's in the military, drove hours to ensure his daughter felt celebrated.

"We really thought there wasn't going to be anything to celebrate, so once I heard there was going to be a parade and whatnot, I was ecstatic. I couldn't get here fast enough," said Cecil Graham.

However, it's more than just a parade to the Lord Botetourt community.

One of the seniors, Kenzie Beyers, was struck Friday evening in traffic along Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Kenzie is at Roanoke Memorial Hospital fighting for her life.

"The majority of these students grew up with her, my daughter did since kindergarten, and so they just ... it's one of them ... it's one of their friends," said Jeanee Engleman.

Sunday evening members of the senior class drove by the hospital honking their horns to let them know they're celebrating her too.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.