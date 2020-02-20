Lovingston revitalization plan approaching deadline

Don't blink - you could drive right by the small community of Lovingston, just off Route 29.

Founded in the 1800's, it has seen a lot of time pass by.

Now, it's seeing a revitalization plan in the works.

"So there's lots of opportunity both to capitalize on revenue spending from employees that are coming to Lovingston for the day during the weekday and also the weekend traveler coming through the area," said Sandy Shackelford, Director of Planning and Transportation for the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC).

Shackelford, alongside others such as Jesse Rutherford, are working to put $35,000 towards making solutions to help this part of the Lovingston area.

"It's also economic development. How do we talk to businesses to move here? How do we create, whether that's the software development company who wants to come here who only has 20 employees but essentially wants to have that rural life experience," said Sutherford, the eastern district representative for the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.

The project also moves from the economic front to the physical front.

Sutherford says that the plan for this area needs to consider what Lovingston looks like.

"What we do need is, we need is a little bit of a face-lift on this streets-cape. It doesn't take long, you could walk down there and your car could probably be lost in a pothole or your scooter could be lost in a pothole on the sidewalk," said Sutherford.

And although TJPDC couldn't get help from graduate students from the University of Virginia for the visual side of things, Sutherford still looks ahead as the plans for the area move towards review in June.

"It's gonna be a place that you're gonna want to raise your family. It's gonna be a place you want to run your business. It's gonna be a place that you'll want to spend the rest of your life in," said Sutherford.

