Lowe's stores will close on Easter Sunday to give employees a break

Lowe's Companies, Inc. has announced all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

The company had already announced temporarily increasing wages through April and providing a special payment for hourly associates, and ensuring masks and gloves are available for associates who request them.

The activity is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

