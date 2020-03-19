Lt. Gov. Fairfax urges bolder, swifter COVID-19 response

Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor is urging the state to take bolder and swifter measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax wrote a letter to Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday to encourage him to put new measures in place.

Fairfax wants the state to force all bars, restaurants, gyms and theatres to close for the month and only provide carryout and delivery services.

Other changes mentioned in the letter include closing all schools, universities and colleges for the rest of the school year and continue all education online.

You can read all of Fairfax’s proposed plans here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.