Luke Bryan, Constellation Brands introduce Two Lane beer to Daleville, Va.

A leading brewing company, Constellation Brands, has teamed up with country music star Luke Bryan to introduce a new line of beer with ingredients sourced right from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

According to a news release, the collaboration - called Two Lane American Gold Lager - will offer a modern take on a sessionable beer, using high-quality ingredients, including two-row American barley and water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The lager will be brewed in Daleville, Virginia at the Ballast Point production facility.

Constellation Brands purchased Ballast Point in 2015 for $1 billion, and it was announced in 2019 that the brand, along with a number of its production facilities and restaurants would be sold to Chicago-based brewer Kings & Convicts Brewing Co.

The sale did not include the company's Craft & Specialty operations in Daleville. The Ballast Point production facility in Daleville remains open, even after its taproom and restaurant closed in September 2019.

Constellation Brand's John Alvarado, the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing Beer Division, said: "We're thrilled to introduce Two Lane Lager to fans in collaboration with Luke Bryan. As a self-proclaimed 'beer expert,' he's the perfect complement to our expert brewers. Two Lane Lager is a natural extension of our high-end portfolio, offering a clean and crisp taste that transports you to a place where good friends and good times are waiting, and the beer is always cold."

Two Lane Brewing and Luke Bryan shared the news on social media with the below video:

Bryan has played a crucial role in the development of Two Lane, from tasting to creative development. He's even signed off on every can.

"Between my songs, Instagram posts and onstage toasts to my audience, it's no secret that I like beer," Bryan said. "For a long time, I've dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family, and [I] was so grateful to find a partner in Constellation to make that dream a reality."

The news release described how Two Lane got its name, saying "it's perfect for the kinds of places you find at the end of a two-lane road — secret fishing holes, secluded campsites, dive bars — ultimately wherever and with whomever you feel most at home."

The beer will be made available first in the southeast - the area Bryan calls home. Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia will see the product hit shelves on March 2; it will be sold in 6-pack, 12-pack and 16-ounce single serve cans, as well as on draft. The collaboration will also feature hard seltzers.

Two Lane will join Bryan in the mentioned states during his 2020 summer tour, "Proud to Be Right Here," which kicks off on May 28. For more information on tour dates and tickets, visit Luke Bryan's official site.

You can follow Two Lane Brewing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.