Lynchburg man arrested on armed robbery, burglary charges

A Lynchburg man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and armed robbery on March 17, 2020.

According to Lynchburg Police, Traquan D. Waller, 18, was taken into custody Sunday and is charged with burglary, petit larceny, wearing a mask in public, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on March 17, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Lynchburg Skillz (1990 Fort Avenue). At around 2:15 that same morning, Lynchburg Police responded to a report of an armed robbery of a cab driver at 1522 Florida Avenue.

Lynchburg PD asks you contact Det. C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers (888-798-5900) with any helpful tips. Anonymous tips can be entered online at http://p3tips.com.

The case remains open.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.