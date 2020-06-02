Lynchburg ABC store vandalized in weekend protests

A Lynchburg ABC store was vandalized as part of the protests over the weekend.

Protesters broke windows at the 12th Street ABC store.

ABC officials say nothing was stolen and no one went inside the store.

Crews made their way out Monday morning to clean up the damage.

"We weren't open when it happened and we've never had any issues," said Pamela Trent, manager. "We haven't had any problems with anybody. We were here Saturday when the people were protesting. Everything was peaceful. They were just walking up and down the streets. I never feared for my life or anything like that."

They plan to continue normal operating hours.

