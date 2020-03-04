Lynchburg Bluffwalk undergoes CSO project

One part of Lynchburg near Jefferson Street will see work done for wastewater and stormwater separation.

WDBJ7 photo

The objective is to create another pipe to separate wastewater from stormwater.

Officials are currently working on stabilizing the cliff near the Bluffwalk for the project before they install the second pipe.

Once complete, the project will reduce overflow during heavy rain.

"So there'll be two stand pipes there. One will be carrying just stormwater and it can be absorbed in the pavers here on Jefferson Street, in the rain garden along the river and then eventually flowing into the James River. The other stand pipe will just have the wastewater, and that will flow to our wastewater treatment plant," said Mari Smallshaw, Lynchburg Water Resources public information officer.

The work is scheduled to be done in two to three months.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.