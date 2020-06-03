Lynchburg City Council adjusts curfew after special meeting

"We're either in this together or divided we fall," said Treney Tweedy, Lynchburg mayor.

Tweedy did not mince her words when it came to Wednesday's special meeting of city council.

They came together to re-adopt the curfew ordinance and reaffirm the local state of emergency.

But the discussion over the curfew - with Virginia's Phase II in mind - is what had council members split.

"You know when you already have a restaurant that has to have 50 percent occupancy and then you take away 50 percent of their best time - that's not very good," said Jeff Helgeson, Ward III representative.

Back-and-forths continued on the hour of when the curfew should start.

What originally began as an 8 p.m. curfew soon found its way to 9 p.m.

"Folks tend to participate in more nefarious activity when the sun goes down so if ultimately council decides 9 p.m. is where they're comfortable, we can certainly work with that as a police department," said Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg Police Department chief.

The bigger discussion, however, gravitated toward the end time of the curfew.

With Phase II set to begin Friday, gyms are aiming to re-open.

And with many people working out before the sun comes up, a 4:30 a.m. end to the curfew was put on the table.

"These people are working at the gym, they're working for the gym, they're playing at the gym, they're living at the gym," said Helgeson. "A great place to work, live and play but only if you follow certain guidelines that we stress."

But ultimately, after lengthy discussion, the decision to keep the end time of 6 a.m. prevailed.

They also decided to let the curfew expire next Tuesday.

They have a regularly scheduled city council meeting then, when further discussion on the curfew could be taken up.

