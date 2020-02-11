Lynchburg City Council debates new apartments

One neighborhood in The Hill City could see 48 new apartments soon.

WDBJ7 photo

Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. regarding the construction of the apartments.

If approved, the complex would also have a community building and parking.

They would be built at 2117 Florida Ave., which is right next to the Fairview Shopping Center.

"The proposed apartments are in line with this vision and the master plan. And, it's also in line with our future land use map," said Victoria Glasgow, City of Lynchburg Neighborhood Planning Coordinator.

The planning commission previously recommended approval of the conditional use permit at their January 8 meeting.

