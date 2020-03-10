Lynchburg City Council votes to change baseball stadium name

Lynchburg's MiLB baseball stadium is getting a new name. For the last 20 years, it has been known as City Stadium.

Tuesday night, Council voted 7 - 0 in favor of allowing the home of the Hillcats to be named Bank of the James Stadium.

Four years ago, city council approved a Franchise Agreement to allow the sale of naming rights.

The name change is a $300,000 contract, over the next six years, split equally between Lynchburg Baseball Corp. and the city. "I think it's economic development. Plain and simple," said city manager, Bonnie Svrcek. "A major, thriving community bank in our area said 'we want to broadcast our presence in the city by having City Stadium with our brand on it.'"