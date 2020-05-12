Lynchburg City Council working to balance next fiscal year budget amid pandemic

Lynchburg City leaders approved some funding for firefighters during a work session Tuesday night.

City Council unanimously agreed to nearly $194,000 to go toward a new medic unit.

That’s about $300,000 less than what the department requested in order to bring on nine new firefighters.

The firefighters would staff a new medic unit near Timberlake Rd., an area, Chief Greg Wormser said has seen a lot of growth. "So in the past three years, our call volume has increased by a little more than 16 percent just in EMS service delivery," Wormser said

Council decided to discuss the reaming amount in October.

That’s because Council members are still working through the school budget which did not pass Tuesday night. “So, I don’t like to just rush through it. Everyone knows there will be some type of cut, but I don’t think we have to decide that exactly tonight," said Mayor Treney Tweedy during Tuesday night's work session.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders are anticipating a more than $6 million revenue shortfall for fiscal year 2021 which will begin July 1, 2020.

Council members agreed to discuss the remaining school budget request at a later council meeting.