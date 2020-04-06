Lynchburg City Hall closes over coronavirus concerns

Lynchburg City Hall is now closed to the public.

The closure comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who need to do business will now have to do so online, by mail or by phone.

There is also a white drop-box in front of city hall for payments, however, only checks and money orders should be placed in it.

"The interaction with citizens face-to-face, person-to-person, needed to stop because people were not honoring the social distancing protocols that are required in this day and age," said Bonnie Svrcek, Lynchburg city manager.

There isn't currently a date for when city hall will re-open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.