Lynchburg City Manager defers retirement to September

Following a conversation with Mayor Treney Tweedy about the delay in finding a new city manager, Bonnie Svrcek announced she will remain in her current role until September 1, 2020, according to the City of Lynchburg.

Svrcek had originally planned to walk away effective June 30, 2020.

“I strongly believe continuity of leadership is necessary for our community and our organization during these unsettling times. Because of this, I also know it is extraordinarily challenging to recruit the caliber of city manager candidates our city deserves. It is my privilege to continue to serve as City Manager during these difficult and unprecedented times,” said Svrcek.

City Council is set to resume its recruitment plans over the coming months to find a new city manager.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.