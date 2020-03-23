Lynchburg City Schools lay out handful of procedures following closing announcement Monday

Following Governor Northam's announcement Monday that he is ordering all K-12 education facilities to close, Lynchburg City Schools is working to keep their community informed.

The district released a list of procedures Monday that is meant to help the public navigate a few different areas pertinent to this closure.

1. Students are asked to continue work on their enrichment activities if they received them from the district. Secondary students should continue to check Google Classroom and their LCS email accounts.

2. Meals will continue to be delivered to all elementary bus stops, with some buses now being combined. This will adjust original posted times that meals can be picked up. Lynchburg City Schools asks students and parents to please be patient as they will be working to deliver meals as soon as they can between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

If families would like a bus to return to their stop, please contact the transportation department at 515-5100 between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

3. The three schools for innovation (Dunbar Middle, Dearington Elementary and T.C. Miller Elementary) and Bass Elementary will still hold their annual application processes. Lynchburg City Schools say they will be in contact about how to apply if your child is outside of the zone.

4. Lynchburg City Schools will be actively checking e-mails, providing the community with evening messages and updating their website and social media pages. Students are encouraged to reach out to their teachers with any questions about enrichment activities. Any other questions can be directed to the administration teams of the different schools.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.