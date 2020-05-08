Lynchburg City Schools announces virtual graduation

Lynchburg City Schools announced their graduation plans Friday.

They will host a virtual graduation meant to imitate a real one.

The ceremony will be May 31.

They plan to have graduation speakers send in pre-recorded messages.

In addition, senior pictures will be shown on-screen as their names are called out.

"They have done an amazing job and we want to make sure that they know that we appreciate them, we love them, we miss them, and we want to send them off in the most amazing way possible," said Dashia Womack, supervisor of secondary counseling and alternative education.

They also plan to hang blue and orange ribbons throughout the city during a "community week."

