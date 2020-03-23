Lynchburg City Schools close for remainder of school year

School is closed. And it will remain that way.

Schools will remain closed for at least the remainder of the academic year. WDBJ7 photo.

Governor Northam announced Monday afternoon that all schools - like E.C. Glass - will remain closed through the end of the school year.

Lynchburg City Schools superintendent Crystal Edwards says that like for many others, the situation remains fluid.

"We are living day by day with this thing, every day," said Edwards.

Part of that day-to-day effort means distributing meals to kids across the city.

Buses are loaded for their routes to make sure every kid is fed.

So far, over 11,000 breakfasts and lunches have been served.

"The meals we are providing through the summer food service program are free and are available to all children ages 18 and younger. USDA does require that the children be present to receive the meals," said Beth Morris, Lynchburg City Schools' Director of Nutrition.

To make that effort sweeter, the items they're serving are shelf stable.

Edwards says that there hasn't been food tossed out.

"So our mission was to feed every child under the age of 18 in Lynchburg City Schools. So, none of our food was thrown away," said Edwards.

But all that effort starts with the bus drivers.

Kim Parker - a driver of 16 years - says the experience of dropping meals off is unrivaled.

"It is so excellent to be able to go do what we do. The parents are so excited when we roll up on the buses, just thanking each of us for doing what we're doing, saying God bless you, thank you," said Parker.

Drivers like Parker will now be relied on more with schools closed for the rest of the year.

More meals will be sent out as schools now have to figure out their next steps.

