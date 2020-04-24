Lynchburg City Schools discusses continuity of learning plan, choice boards

Schools like E.C. Glass may be without students, but the education continues remotely.

Lynchburg City Schools are utilizing digital choice boards to help keep kids engaged with materials while at home.

"They've been creating activities out in their yard with scavenger hunts, creating systems within - just using tools within their kitchen to making like a scale to weigh different items," said Monica Hendricks, William Marvin Bass Elementary principal.

Although there isn't grading being done, school leaders want to emphasize the important of the "choice" in the choice boards.

They want parents to do their part in their kids' learning by engaging in whatever their kids choose to explore.

"Since its a choice board, kids are gonna get to choose and so a lot of the activities that we're making aren't gonna be getting picked unless we have the entire district involved," said Sam Kerr, teacher.

They describe it as more of a buffet of things to choose from.

Among those items to choose from are high school electives.

With over 80 teachers working together on these electives, school administration says the electives are practical for kids.

"It's things that we can actually use outside of school in our careers, things of that nature," said Kacey Crabbe, Empowerment Academy principal.

And to keep teachers engaged, a "Top-20 Tech Tools for 2020" series was developed.

The goal of the series was to teach educators something new that they can use.

"So they can be anything to how to set up an online classroom for your students, how to create videos for yourself to teach at home," said Erin Comninaki, instructional technology resource teacher.

Administration also says they hope to see collaboration amongst schools continue next year.

