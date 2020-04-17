Lynchburg City Schools offers digital choice boards for students during pandemic

Lynchburg City Schools gave a virtual update Friday on how they're dealing with the coronavirus.

So far, they've delivered more than 67 thousand meals to Lynchburg City kids.

Part of that number comes through a collaboration with parks and rec, which has opened community centers for meal pickup.

They're also emphasizing use of what they call "choice boards" for students.

Those digital choice boards include options such as a short video to watch, or a short article to read.

"Three words came to my mind as we were just kinda talking today: teamwork, flexibility and love. That's what it's been about. It's teamwork, coming together, working with our colleagues, being flexible as needs arise," said Ethel Reeves, director of engagement, equity and opportunity.

School administration says masks have been given to bus drivers and nutrition workers.

