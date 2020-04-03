Lynchburg City Schools to provide new enrichment materials

Lynchburg City Schools will provide new enrichment materials for students.

In a virtual press conference Friday, they said new lesson plans will be developed by grade level.

They also plan to have content-level developments.

They've also changed their meal delivery plan to go to three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They want to make sure students are prepared for next school year.

"To make sure students have everything that they need, that they are constantly engaged with the material that they're learning, that we provide opportunities for them to ask questions as we move ahead," said Crystal Edwards, Lynchburg City Schools superintendent.

A new curriculum will be released Monday and will allow flexibility on student feedback.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.