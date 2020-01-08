Lynchburg City leaders reverse decision, move 2nd Amendment hearing to larger location

A meeting on whether to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary is being moved.

The Council meeting is slated for next week.

City leaders reversed their decision this week.

It was originally set to take place in Council Chambers, despite some Council and community members asking for a larger location.

"I learned yesterday that a permit had been applied for with the police department to have up to 500 people march around City Hall and meet at Monument Terrace, and at that point it became a public safety concern," explained City Manager Bonnie Svrcek.

The meeting will be in the EC Glass auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.