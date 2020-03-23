City of Lynchburg lifts parking restrictions for some areas

Lynchburg has lifted restrictions on parking in some places around town.

This comes in response to numerous residents having to work from home in the downtown area.

However, some places still have limitations in place to encourage business such as food pickup.

Jefferson Street, Riverfront Lot, Depot Lot and Crossroads Lot are some of the places the restrictions have been lifted.

"Help the residents that are in that position now where they're having to stay home, have a safe place to park where they don't have to worry about any time limits or restrictions. They can just park their car, stay inside and do what they need to do inside," said David Malewitz, City of Lynchburg parking manager.

There's not currently a timeline on how long the changes will last.

