Lynchburg City officials respond to shots fired, violence and go over details for curfew

"We have seen the destruction. Where we are now, is no surprise," said Mayor Treney Tweedy as she addressed protestors Tuesday morning.

Destruction and violence, she said, should not and will not be tolerated.

An hour later she, alongside the city manager and the chief of police, Ryan Zuidema, spoke to reporters about the new curfew which starts Tuesday June 2. It begins every night at 8 p.m. and ends each morning at 6 a.m.

According to the ordinance, it will last for an undetermined period of time.

The biggest reason behind the curfew is due to shots being fired, both at police vehicles and at officers.

"It sickens me to think that anyone thinks it's a good idea or ok to take any kind of weapon, point it, and shoot it at one of my officers. I'm not going to tolerate that. And to whoever that is, I can promise you we will follow you to the ends of the earth to bring you to justice," said Zuidema.

According to the Commonwealth attorney for Lynchburg, the charge for firing at an officer is attempted capital murder.

Monday night was not the first time shots had been reported. On Sunday an armored police vehicle was struck and now has five bullet holes.

"So now we have two different vehicles, one a patrol vehicle and then the armored vehicle," said Zuidema.

While the curfew goes into effect tonight, Zuidema says the goal is to not to make arrests, but to instead have conversations and educate about the curfew. According to Zuidema, there will be warnings given.

"We would say, ma'am, you may not be aware of what the ordinance is, we want to explain to you what the ordinance is and what the curfew is, we want to encourage you to get back to your residence or wherever you are staying. Again, we are going to take the same approach: we want to educate people first, second we need to give people a warning or comply with that," said Zuidema.

Protection first and foremost, and leaders doing what they can to show that there are not two sides, but one.

