Lynchburg City treats ash trees as invasive beetle infestation continues

The City of Lynchburg took to Miller Park Wednesday to treat nine of its ash trees.

The trees were treated to protect against the emerald ash borer.

The borer is a species of beetle making its way through Virginia, killing ash trees in the process.

Since 2017, the city has removed over 100 ash trees, many due to the beetle.

They said the effort will help preserve those trees.

"It attacks the ash tree and if left untreated, ash usually, most likely succumb to this beetle," said Sarah Hagan, City of Lynchburg urban forester.

The city will use cost-share funds from the Department of Forestry to help pay for the effort.

