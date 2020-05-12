Lynchburg Daily Bread receives large food donation from The Water Dog

Lynchburg Daily Bread has received 500 pounds of chicken from The Water Dog.

The donation came after bar and grill The Water Dog received an anonymous donation of $1,000.

Lynchburg Daily Bread says the donation came at a crucial time when their protein supplies were low.

"It was very much appreciated, it came at a perfect time," said Jamie Cooper, Lynchburg Daily Bread director of daily operations. "We had gotten really low on our proteins that we serve in our to-go meals and so the timing couldn't have been more perfect."

Lynchburg Daily Bread says it currently serves 300 to 500 meals per day.

