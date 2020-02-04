Lynchburg Fire Department outfitted with new ballistic vests

The Lynchburg Fire Department is adding new equipment to help keep first responders safe.

Ballistic vests have been outfitted for every riding position.

The vests were rolled out last month and will be worn by Fire and EMS crews.

First responders can put one on anytime they feel their safety is at risk while responding to a scene.

Department leaders say the additions is a precautionary measure. "We certainly don't want there to be a mass assailant, we don't want to have to put these vests on, but we also want the people, our citizens to feel very comfortable that we provide the best possible personal protective equipment for our employees and that our employees are ready to do their job every day regardless of the hazard," explained Fire Chief Greg Wormser.

The vests were purchased through the city’s fire department budget. More will be purchased with grant money next year.

