Lynchburg Fire Department sees nearly all firefighters return

The Lynchburg Fire Department has cleared nearly all its firefighters to return to work.

WDBJ7 photo

All firefighters from stations one and three were quarantined.

The department says that those firefighters are excited to come back to work.

The one who tested positive for coronavirus is improving, but has not yet returned.

They don't currently have a date for when he will come back.

"They were first disappointed that they had to not be at work and disappointed that they had to be quarantined and now they're super excited to be back to work, and I'm very thankful for them and for the hard work and dedicated commitment that they have to our city every day," said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg Fire Department chief.

They're also working to limit the number of firefighters in their stations to help combat the COVID-19 virus.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

